A day after President Donald Trump claimed on Twitter his team is cooperating with the special counsel investigation out of "transparency," his lawyer Rudy Giuliani tamped down the idea of the president himself testifying for fear of being caught in a trap, saying that there is no truth, only "somebody's version" of it.

Giuliani appeared Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press" and argued that he doesn't want his client to be "trapped into perjury."

"When you tell me that, you know, he should testify because he’s going to tell the truth and he shouldn’t worry, well that’s so silly because it’s somebody’s version of the truth, not the truth," he said.

When pressed by Chuck Todd, Giuliani doubled down, saying, "truth isn't truth." He referenced the accusations that Trump had discussed the investigation in his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn with then-FBI director James Comey, who was later fired by the president.

Giuliani continued: "Donald Trump says, 'I didn't talk about Flynn with Comey.' Comey says, 'You did talk about it.' So tell me, what the truth is?"

The former New York City mayor also spoke directly about the New York Times report Trump responded to in his tweets and accused special counsel Robert Mueller of leaking the details "illegally" to the Times. He called Mueller "desperate."

He brushed aside the notion that charges could be brought against the president anyway, specifically when it comes to the June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower between Trump campaign officials and a Russian government ally. Giuliani said the now-infamous meeting couldn't be used as evidence for collusion because damaging information on Hillary Clinton "was not pursued at all," despite the intention of the meeting being to receive damaging information.

"Any meeting in regards to getting information about your opponent is something any candidate's staff would take," Giuliani added. "The president of the United States wasn't at that meeting, he didn't know about that meeting, he found out about it after. By the time he found out about it, it was nothing. If this is their case for collusion, good luck Mueller."