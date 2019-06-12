This Feb. 27, 2018, file photo shows then-White House communications director Hope Hicks at the Capitol ahead of a closed-door hearing with the House Intelligence Committee.

Former White House aide Hope Hicks has agreed to testify privately before the House Judiciary Committee next week, chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., announced Wednesday.

Hicks will appear before the committee on June 19 for a closed-door interview, NBC News reported.

Hicks would be the first former Trump aide to appear before the committee, which is investigating several matters regarding President Donald Trump’s administration, including whether the president or anyone close to him obstructed the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.