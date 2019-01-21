Senator Elizabeth Warren, who was the first woman to jump into the 2020 presidential race three weeks ago, said it's terrific that a fourth woman, US Senator Kamala Harris, has joined the field.

Senator Kamala Harris announced Monday she has entered the 2020 presidential race. Harris, who plans to highlight truth, justice, decency and equality in her quest for the democratic nomination, is the fourth woman to enter the field.

“I think this is terrific," Senator Elizabeth Warren, the first woman to jump into the race three weeks ago, said of the news. "You know, Democrats are full of ideas and full of energy and that’s how we’re going to make real change in this country.”

Warren brushed off the idea that Harris might pull from her support, saying, "It’s about bringing more and more people into the fight.”

But voters of color are excited about Harris’ candidacy.

“I understand how important it is to have representation," Boston State Representative Liz Miranda said. "And I think she is quite qualified to help lead this country so I’m excited that she’s running.

Boston Pastor Art Gordon said, “I think she brings something that this nation needs, against what Trump has done as president. Something new and something fresh.”

Many Democrats, like former Boston City Councilor Tito Jackson, are just excited to have choices: “We saw the lack of having a robust primary in the last election hurt the Democrats.”

Jackson says Warren was smart to get out first, that she opened the door to the early rush of women, which includes Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard and New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand.

“This is exciting to see women, people of color and awesome folks who are taking a real stand step up,” Jackson said.

Most democrats seem to be in no rush to commit.

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley said, “I look forward to meeting with all of them to better understand their vision for America and why they’re in this race and what they intend to do.”

Elizabeth Warren visits the early primary state of South Carolina on Wednesday, while Kamala Harris is in South Carolina on Friday for her first campaign event.