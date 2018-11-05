Several dozen propositions are up for a vote on Tuesday, including school bonds, street improvements and the hotly contested term limits proposal in Arlington.

A

Arlington Proposition A

The issuance of $137,835,000 general obligation bonds for street improvements, and the levying of a tax in payment thereof.

Arlington Proposition B

The issuance of $19,165,000 general obligation bonds for park, open space and recreation improvements and the levy of a tax in payment thereof.

Arlington Proposition C

The issuance of $24,500,000 general obligation bonds for police and fire fighting facilities and improvements, and the levying of a tax in payment thereof.

Arlington Proposition D

The issuance of $8,000,000 general obligation bonds for improvement and equipping existing city service and administrative facilities, and the levying of a tax in payment thereof.

Arlington Proposition E

Addition of Section 9 of Article IV of the City Charter to provide that no person shall serve as Mayor for more than three elected terms and no person shall serve as a Council Member for more than three elected terms and under no circumstances may any person ever serve for more than twelve years in combination as a Council Member and Mayor and the term that each person as

Mayor or as a Council Member is currently filling and all terms served prior to that current term shall be counted for purposes of determining whether three terms have been served and the renumbering of the existing Section 9 to Section 10.

B

Birdville ISD Proposition A

BISD voters are being asked to consider a $252.8 million bond package that addresses: safety and security upgrades at every campus; replacing five campuses with four (Haltom Middle School, Richland Middle School, Smithfield Elementary School and Major Cheney Elementary/Richland Elementary [Partner School]); renovations at Smithfield Middle School and Haltom High School; critical repair/renovation needs requiring action in the next three years; and technology upgrades Districtwide.

C

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD Proposition A

The issuance of $350,935,000 of bonds by the Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District for school facilities and the levying of a tax in payment thereof.

Collin County Proposition A

The issuance of $600,000,000 bonds for the constructions of non-tolled, high-speed highways and freeways throughout the county and related service and frontage roads, including participation in joint county state and county-city projects, and the levy of a tax in payment thereof.

Collin County Proposition B

The issuance of $140,000,000 bonds for the construction of roads throughout the county including participation in joint county-state and county-city projects, and the levy of a tax in payment thereof

Collin County Proposition C

The issuance of $10,000,000 bonds for the acquisition and improvement of land for park and open space purposes, including participation in joint county-city projects, and the levy of a tax in payment thereof.

Collin County M.U.D. District 2 Proposition A

Confirmation of the district directors.

Collin County M.U.D. District 2 Proposition 2

Confirmation of the municipal utility district.

Collin County M.U.D. District 2 Proposition B

The issuance of $371,499,000 in bonds and the levy of ad valorem taxes in payment of the bonds (water, sanitary sewer, drainage and storm sewer, organization and administration).

Collin County M.U.D. District 2 Proposition C

The issuance of $37,922,000 in bonds and the levy of ad valorem taxes in payment of the bonds (paved roads and turnpikes or any improvement in aid of the paved roads and turnpikes).

Collin County M.U.D. District 2 Proposition D

The issuance of $557,248,500 in refunding bonds for water, sanitary sewer, drainage and storm sewer bonds and the levy of ad valorem taxes in payment of said refunding bonds.

Collin County M.U.D. District 2 Proposition E

The issuance of $56,883,000 in refunding bonds for road bonds and the levy of ad valorem taxes in payment of said refunding bonds.

Collin County M.U.D. District 2 Proposition F

The levy of a maintenance tax not to exceed one dollar and twenty cents ($1.20) per one hundred dollars ($100.00) of assessed valuation (water, sanitary sewer, drainage and storm sewer, organization and administration).

Collin County M.U.D. District 2 Proposition G

The levy of a maintenance tax not to exceed one dollar and twenty cents ($1.20) per one hundred dollars ($100.00) of assessed valuation (paved roads and turnpikes or any improvement in aid of the paved roads and turnpikes).

D

Dallas ISD Proposition A

“The issuance of $75,000,000 of bonds for the purchase of new school buses and bus maintenance and operating facilities, and the levying of the tax in payment thereof.”

Dallas ISD Proposition B

“The issuance of $75,000,000 of bonds for refunding outstanding limited maintenance tax notes, and the levying of the tax in payment thereof.”

Dallas ISD Proposition C

"Approving the ad valorem tax rate of $1.412035 per $100 valuation in Dallas Independent School District for the current year, a rate that is $0.12995 higher per $100 valuation than the school district rollback tax rate, for the purpose of generating additional local and state revenue for district maintenance and operations."

Dallas ISD Proposition D

“Authorizing the Board of Trustees of the Dallas Independent School District to purchase attendance credits from the state with local tax revenues.”

Duncanville Proposition A

The issuance of $6,600,000 general obligation bonds for Parks and Recreation facilities.

Duncanville Proposition B

The issuance of $6,600,000 general obligation bonds for Street Improvements including sidewalk, alley, and other traffic flow improvements.

Duncanville Proposition C

The issuance of $6,000,000 general obligation bonds for Fire Fighting facilities.

Duncanville Proposition D

The issuance of $2,400,000 general obligation bonds for remodeling and renovating of existing Municipal Buildings.

E

Ennis Proposition A

The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the City of Ennis at the rate of .0025 to continue providing revenue and maintenance and repair of municipal streets.

F

Frisco Proposition A

Approving the ad valorem tax rate of $1.57 per $100 valuation in Frisco ISD for the current year, a rate that is $0.13 higher per $100 valuation than the school district rollback rate, for the purpose of generating additional revenue for district maintenance and operations resulting in a final tax rate of $1.44 per $100 valuation and a decrease of the overall tax rate by $0.02.

Frisco Proposition B

Frisco ISD Proposition B the issuance of $691,000,000 of bonds by Frisco Independent School District for the construction, renovation, acquisition and equipment of school buildings in the district, including the purchase of new school buses and the purchase of the necessary sites for school buildings and levying the tax in payment thereof, including the costs of any credit agreements executed in connection with the bonds.

G

Glenn Heights Proposition A

Amend Article 3, Section 3.01 of the Home Rule Charter of the City of Glenn Heights to remove the language "no less than 50% of the votes cast'' and provide instead that all candidates for the City Council shall file for one place and shall be elected to that place by obtaining greater than 50% of the votes cast.

Glenn Heights Proposition B

Amend Article 6, Section 6.02, of the Home Rule Charter of the City of Glenn Heights to provide that the City Judge, together with all alternate City Judges for the City of Glenn Heights, Texas, shall be appointed by the City Council for a two (2) year term, subject to removal by the City Council, with or without cause.

Glenn Heights Proposition C

Amend Article 9, Section 9.02 of the Home Rule Charter of the City of Glenn Heights to remove the reference to the Dallas County Appraisal District and the Texas·State Property Tax Codes and to provide that every person, partnership, association or corporation holding, owning, or controlling property within the limits of the City shall on January 1st of each year be assessed as prescribed by State law.

Glenn Heights Proposition D

Amend Article 13, Section 13.21 of the Home Rule Charter of the City of Glenn Heights to remove reference to a unanimous vote and to allow the City Council to correct typographical, grammatical, gender-specific or other non-substantive errors in the Charter by a majority vote, provided that no such correction may alter the substantive meaning of any provision of the Charter.

Glenn Heights Proposition E

Amend Article 13 of the Home Rule Charter of the City of Glenn Heights to add a new section 13.23 which would provide as follows: Within eighteen (18) months of adoption of this section, the City Council shall, by Resolution, adopt a Code of Ethics to govern the conduct of all City officials, including all members of all City councils, boards, committees, or commissions, while such persons hold such position or office. The Code of Ethics will not apply to or govern employees or independent contractors of the City. At a minimum, the Code of Ethics shall incorporate the conflict of interest standards that appear in chapter 171 of the Texas Local Government Code and all state law as presently exists or may hereafter be amended or adopted. The City Council may adopt more stringent standards than those that appear in state law, but the Code of Ethics shall at a minimum include the following components: (a) definition of a prohibited improper economic interest and personal gain; (b) definition of recusal and improper participation when a potential conflict of interest is present; (c) avoidance of appearance of conflict of interest; and (d) administration and enforcement of the Code of Ethics coupled with strong and meaningful remedies for infraction. Prior to adoption of the Code of Ethics, the City Council may establish and appoint qualified voters to serve as members of an Ethics Advisory Commission, which Commission shall be charged with preparing and presenting to the City Council for its consideration a proposed Code of Ethics.

Glenn Heights Proposition F

Amend Article 2, Section 2.03 of the Home Rule Charter of the City of Glenn Heights to provide that all members of the City Council shall have taken the oath of office to qualify to serve in his or her official capacity on the City Council.

Grandview Proposition A

The governing body of the municipality of Grandview appointing a city manager and setting by ordinance the salary of the manager.

J

Johnson County Proposition A

Changing Johnson County from Tier 1 county status to Tier 2 county status for purposes of municipal annexation as described by Chapter 43 of the Texas Local Government Code.

Justin Proposition A

The reduction of the local sales and use tax in the City of Justin dedicated for the benefit of a section 4a and 4b economic development corporations from one-half (1/2) of one percent to one-fourth (1/4) of one percent each and authorizing the adoption of a one-half (1/2) of one percent sales tax to provide revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets.

K

Keller Proposition A

The issuance of public securities in an amount not to exceed $8,000,000 for new senior activity center at Johnson Road Park.

L

Lake Worth Proposition A

Whether the city of Lake Worth Crime Control and Prevention District should be continued for 10 years and the Crime Control and Prevention District sales tax should be continued for 10 years.

M

McKinney M.U.D. District 2 - Proposition A

Confirmation of the district.

McKinney M.U.D. District 2 - Proposition B

The issuance of $183,100,000 in general bonds and the issuance of $274,650,000 in refunding bonds and the levy of ad valorem taxes in payment of the general bonds (water, sanitary sewer, drainage and storm sewer, organization and administration).

McKinney M.U.D. District 2 - Proposition C

The issuance of $140,160,000 in road bonds and the issuance of $210,240,000 in refunding bonds and the levy of ad valorem taxes in payment of the road bonds (roads).

McKinney M.U.D. District 2 - Proposition D

The joint fire protection plan and the implementation of the joint fire protection plan for the provision of fire protection services to persons, buildings, and property located within the boundaries of the district and the issuance of $32,470,000 in bonds and the issuance of $48,705,000 in refunding bonds and the levy of ad valorem taxes in payment of the bonds (fire protection facilities and equipment).

McKinney M.U.D. District 2 - Proposition E

The levy of a maintenance tax not to exceed one dollar and twenty cents ($1.20) per one hundred dollars ($100.00) of assessed valuation. Said annual maintenance tax not to exceed $1.20 per $100 assessed valuation of all taxable property within said district, if authorized, shall be in place of the annual maintenance tax not to exceed $1.00 per $100 assessed valuation authorized at an election held on May 8, 2010.

McKinney M.U.D. District 2 - Proposition F

The provisions of the contract for financing, operation and maintenance of regional water, sanitary sewer, storm sewer facilities, roads and fire protection facilities and the levy of a tax to make payments thereunder.

Mineral Wells Proposition A

"The legal sale of all alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages.

P

Parker County Proposition A

Changing Parker County from Tier 1 county status to Tier 2 county status for purposes of municipal annexation as described by Chapter 43 of the Texas Local Government Code.

Pilot Point Proposition A

“The issuance of $4,500,000 general obligation bonds for public safety facilities and renovation of existing public safety facilities

Pilot Point Proposition B

“The issuance of $4,000,000 general obligation bonds for street improvements"

Pilot Point Proposition C

“The issuance of $500,000 general obligation bonds for master plan for drainage system and improvements”

Pilot Point Proposition D

“The issuance of $500,000 general obligation bonds for sidewalks”

Princeton Proposition A

“The legal sale of mixed beverages in restaurants by food and beverage certificate holders only.”

Providence Village Proposition A

The adoption of a Type B sales and use tax at the rate of one-half of one percent (0.50%) for the promotion and development of new and expanded business enterprises and to undertake any and all projects allowed by law, which includes projects as described in Chapters 505 and 501, Texas Local Government Code.

R

Reno Proposition A

Authorizing the creation of the Tri-County Regional Municipal Development District and the imposition of a sales and use tax at the rate of one-half of one percent for the purpose of financing development projects beneficial to the district.

Richardson ISD - Proposition A

Approving the ad valorem tax rate of $1.52 per $100 valuation in Richardson Independent School District for the current year, a rate that is $0.13 higher per $100 valuation than the school district rollback tax rate, for the purpose of generating additional local and state revenue for district maintenance and operations.

Richland Hills Proposition A

The adoption of a local sale and use tax in the City of Richland Hills at the rate of three-eighths of one percent (3/8%) to provide for maintenance and repair of municipal streets.

Richland Hills Proposition B

Rockwall Proposition A

The issuance of $50,270,000 bonds for designing, expanding, constructing, improving and equipping Rockwall County law enforcement and detention center facilities, and the levy of a tax in payment thereof.

S

Seagoville Proposition A

“Term of Office”, of the Home Rule Charter of the City of Seagoville be amended by repealing in their entirety the term limits listed in Subsection (f), as applicable to the City Councilmembers and the Mayor?

Seagoville Proposition B

“Nepotism”, of the Home Rule Charter be amended to repeal the provision that prohibits the City from hiring any person who is related to another City employee by the third (3rd) degree of affinity (marriage) or consanguinity (blood)?”

T

Tarrant County Proposition A - Hospital District

The issuance of $800,000,000 by Tarrant County on behalf of the Tarrant County Hospital District for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, equipping or enlarging facilities of the hospital system, including, but not limited to, a new mental health and behavioral health hospital, a new main hospital tower for general and specialized patient care-physician nurse training- and Level One Trauma Care, a new cancer center, four new regional health centers, and a new ambulatory surgical center.