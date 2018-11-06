Tarrant County Voters Approve $800 Million Hospital District Bond

Tarrant County voters will decide in November whether to approve an $800 million bond issue to improve John Peter Smith Hospital, more than double its mental health beds, and add four new community hospitals around the county, Tuesday, September 4, 2018.

Voters in Tarrant County have approved an $800 million hospital district bond, which will acquire, construct, improve, equip or enlarge facilities of the Tarrant County Hospital District, which operates as the JPS Health Network.

Tarrant County- Prop. A - Hospital District 9% Reporting

The no tax rate increase bond includes a new mental and behavioral health hospital, a new main hospital tower, a new cancer center, four new regional health centers and a new ambulatory surgical center.

Last year, the district served 1.27 million patient encounters, according to the county.

The population of Tarrant County has increased by more than one million people since 1985, according to county officials, which was the year the last hospital district bond was approved. And it is estimated that the population will grow by another million people within the next 30 years.

It's anticipated that the bonds will be issued in multiple series over the next several years.