Don McGahn Departs as White House Counsel, Officials Say

White House counsel Don McGahn listens as then-Supreme court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington in this Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, file photo.

Officials say White House Counsel Don McGahn left the Trump administration Wednesday, NBC News reported.

News of McGahn's departure from the White House was first reported by The New York Times, which cited two people close to him. Two White House officials confirmed to NBC News that Wednesday was McGahn's last day.

McGahn's departure comes a day after President Donald Trump told The Associated Press in a Tuesday interview that Washington lawyer Pat Cipollone to serve as his next White House counsel.

Trump in August said McGahn would leave the White House in the fall.

