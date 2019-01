When the new session of Congress was sworn in on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, it looked much different from the previous one. After a contentious campaign season and unprecedented voter turnout, the 2018 midterm elections gave control of the House of Representatives to Democrats and sent more women and more people born after 1981 to Capitol Hill than ever before.

