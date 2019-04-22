Detailed Look at Props on Upcoming May 4 Ballot

May 4 is Election Day -- early voting is underway through Tuesday, April 30.

There are dozens of propositions on ballots in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin and Denton counties. Detailed explanations of those props are listed in alphabetical order belowy by city regardless of county.

Allen

Prop A-1 - Shall the Home Rule Charter of the City of Allen, Texas be amended to provide term limits for the mayor and council members consisting of: (i) no person may serve as a member of the city council either as mayor or as a council member for more than twelve (12) years; (ii) no person who has ever served twelve (12) or more years on the city council either as mayor or council member may be elected to the city council either as mayor or as a council member; (iii) no person may serve either as mayor or as a council member for more than two (2) consecutive terms with the exception that the mayor may run for the office of council member and a council member may run for the office of mayor, provided such person has not already served twelve (12) or more years on the city council; and (iv) a person ineligible to run for the office of mayor or council member because of having already served two (2) consecutive terms is eligible to run for the office of mayor or council member after the expiration of one full term following the expiration of the last elected term of office, provided such person has not already served twelve (12) or more years on the city council?

Allen ISD

Prop A - The issuance of $422,800,000 of bonds by the Allen Independent School District for school facilities and the levying of a tax in payment thereof.

Blue Ridge ISD

Prop A - The issuance of $25,000,000 of bonds by Blue Ridge Independent School District for the acquisition, construction and equipment of school buildings and the purchase of school sites and levying the tax in payment thereof.

Cedar Hill

Prop A - The legal sale of all alcoholic beverages for off-premise consumption only.

Celina ISD

Prop A - The issuance of $600,000,000 of bonds by the Celina Independent School District for school facilities, land, and buses, and the levying of a tax in payment thereof.

Corinth

Crime Control and Prevention District Prop A - Whether the Corinth Crime Control and Prevention District should be continued for ten (10) years and the Corinth Crime Control and Prevention District sales tax should be continued for ten (10) years

Dallas County Community College Bonds

Shall the Board of Trustees of Dallas County Community College District (the “District”), be authorized to issue and sell the bonds and notes of the District as authorized by law at the time of issuance thereof, in the aggregate principal amount of $1,102,000,000, for the purpose of constructing, improving, renovating and equipping school buildings of the District and acquiring real property therefor; with said bonds or notes to be issued in one or more series or issues, to mature serially or otherwise not to exceed 40 years from their date and bear interest at such rate or rates, not to exceed the respective limits prescribed by law at the time of issuance, and to be sold at such price or prices, as the Board of Trustees in its discretion shall determine; and shall there be levied and pledged, assessed and collected annually Ad Valorem taxes on all taxable property in the District in an amount sufficient, within the limits prescribed by law, to pay the annual interest on said bonds and notes and the costs of any credit agreements executed or authorized in anticipation of, in relation to, or in connection with said bonds and notes; with said bonds and notes to be issued and said taxes to be levied, pledged, assessed, and collected under the Constitution and laws of the state of Texas, including the Texas Education Code.

Fairview

Prop A - The issuance of $7,600,000 tax bonds for designing, constructing and equipping a new fire station

Farmers Branch

Prop A - The issuance of $24,000,000 general obligation bonds for new library, and the levying of tax in payment thereof.

Flower Mound

Prop A - Shall Section 3.04 of the Flower Mound Home Rule Charter be amended to authorize a monthly stipend of $300 for the mayor and a monthly stipend of $200 for each councilmember?

Prop B - Shall Section 3.07 of the Flower Mound Home Rule Charter be amended to remove the requirement that all ordinances adopted by the Town be published in the Town’s official newspaper except those ordinances required to be published by law?

Prop C - Shall Section 9.10 of the Flower Mound Home Rule Charter be deleted in its entirety to remove the requirement that the Town budget be filed with various county and state agencies?

Prop D - Shall Section 9.14 of the Flower Mound Home Rule Charter be amended to allow transfer of funds between departments within the same fund without the requirement of a budget amendment?

Frisco

Prop A - The issuance of $62,500,000 tax bonds for Public Safety facilities, equipment and warning sirens.

Prop B - The issuance of $155,000,000 tax bonds for street and road improvements.

Prop C - The issuance of $12,000,000 tax bonds for improvements and additions to the Public Works facility, including equipment and technology.

Prop D - The issuance of $62,000,000 tax bonds for improving, expanding and equipping an existing City building for a library.

Prop E - The issuance of $53,500,000 tax bonds for Park and Recreational facilities.

Prop F - Shall Section 5.02(1) (Filing for Office) of the City Charter be amended to require that each candidate for elective City office submit a nonrefundable filing fee of two hundred dollars ($200) or, in lieu of the payment of a filing fee, a petition signed by no less than 25 qualified voters of the City or one-half of one percent of the total votes received in the City by all candidates for Mayor in the most recent mayoral general election, whichever is greater, in order to be qualified to run for office?

Prop G - Shall Section 3.04 (Compensation) of the City Charter be amended to provide for the amount of compensation for the Mayor and each Council Member and the procedure for reimbursement of actual expenses incurred in the performance of their official duties rather than the City Council determining the amount of compensation by ordinance?

Prop H - Shall Section 9.02(3) (Duties and Powers) of the City Charter be amended to provide that a vote of three-fourths (3/4ths) of the members of the City Council rather than three-fourths (3/4ths) of the Council Members present, or four (4) votes, whichever is greater - is required to overrule a recommendation of the Planning and Zoning Commission that a proposed zoning amendment, supplement, or change be denied and to provide that the Mayor is entitled to vote in such cases?

Prop I - Shall Section 3.05(1) (Mayor, Mayor ProTem and Deputy Mayor Pro-Tem) of the City Charter be amended to clarify that the Mayor is entitled to vote on legislative or other matters when a certain percentage of affirmative votes of all of the members of the City Council is required to pass a measure pursuant to state law, City ordinance or the City Charter?

Prop J - Shall Section 3.02 (Limitations on Terms) of the City Charter be amended to remove obsolete transitional provisions that are no longer necessary?

Prop K - Shall Sections 3.05(2) and 3.05(3) (Mayor, Mayor Pro-Tem and Deputy Mayor ProTem) of the City Charter be amended to clarify the time for electing the Mayor ProTem and Deputy Mayor Pro-Tem in the event of a runoff election and to provide that the Mayor Pro-Tem or Deputy Mayor Pro-Tem shall serve in such capacity until a majority of the City Council votes to elect a new Mayor Pro-Tem or new Deputy Mayor Pro-Tem?

Prop L - Shall Section 3.14(3) (Passage of Ordinances in General), Section 6.17 (Publication of Proposed and Referred Ordinances) and Section 7.05 (Public Hearing on Budget) of the City Charter be amended to provide for publication of certain notices by means other than publication in the official newspaper of the City as may be allowed by state law?

Prop M - Shall Section 3.15(3) (Emergency Ordinances) of the City Charter be amended to provide that for the adoption of emergency ordinances, the affirmative vote of a majority of a quorum of the City Council present and eligible to vote is required rather than the affirmative vote of at least five (5) Council Members?

Prop N - Shall Section 3.16 (Authentication, Recording, Codification, Printing and Distribution) of the City Charter be amended to modify certain requirements relating to the recording, printing and distribution of ordinances, resolutions, proposed Charter amendments and other official documents, including removing the requirement that all ordinances and resolutions adopted by the City Council be numbered consecutively as adopted; providing that such ordinances and resolutions shall be made available for public inspection rather than placed in a book kept open for inspection; providing that the Frisco City Code shall be made available to the public rather than furnished to City Officers, placed in City offices and made available for purchase by the public; providing that all ordinances and amendments to the City Charter shall be made available rather than printed promptly following their adoption; removing the requirement that a copy of each ordinance and amendment to the City Charter be placed in appropriate City offices for public reference; and removing the requirement that printed ordinances and Charter amendments be sold to the public?

Prop O - Shall Sections 4.03(2) and (3) (Municipal Court) of the City Charter be amended to increase the term of appointment for Municipal Judges from two (2) to four (4) years and to remove the requirement that the Mayor act in the Municipal Judge’s place in the event of a failure of the Municipal Judge to perform his or her duties?

Prop P - Shall Section 4.06(2)(E) (Personnel System) of the City Charter be amended to remove the requirement that the City Council rather than the City Manager evaluate the job performance of the City Secretary?

Prop Q - Shall Section 5.01(2) (City Elections) of the City Charter be amended to conform to state law governing the date for regular City elections?

Prop R - Shall Section 5.01(6) (City Elections) and Section 11.07 (Charter Review Commission) of the City Charter be amended to remove the requirement that the City publish a sample ballot for each City election twice in the City’s official newspaper and the requirement that the City publish a comprehensive summary of the report presented by the Charter Review Commission in the City’s official newspaper and instead require that the City publish the sample ballot and the Charter Review Commission’s report in at least one of the official media of communication designated for City notices?

Prop S - Shall Section 5.02(2)(F) (Filing for Office) of the City Charter be amended to conform to the state law prohibiting municipalities from taking disciplinary action against an employee solely because the employee becomes a candidate for public office?

Prop T - Shall Section 5.04(2) (Official Results) and Section 5.05(1) (Taking of Office) of the City Charter be amended to provide that election returns shall be presented at a City Council meeting in accordance with the Texas Election Code rather than at the City Council meeting following the election and that each newly elected person to the City Council shall be inducted into office at the first regular City Council meeting following the official canvassing of the election rather than at the first regular City Council meeting following the election in conformance with state law?

Prop U - Shall Section 6.01 (Scope of Recall) of the City Charter be amended to remove an obsolete provision relating to the appointment of elected City officials by the City Council to fill a vacancy?

Prop V - Shall Section 6.05 (Presentation of Petition to the City Council), Section 6.13 (Initiative) and Section 6.14 (Referendum) of the City Charter be amended to increase the period of time to thirty-five (35) days for the City Secretary’s presentation to the City Council of a recall petition, an initiative petition or a referendum petition? ¿Se deberán enmendar la Sección

Prop W - Shall Section 6.11 (Failure of the City Council to Call an Election-Recall) and Section 6.23 (Failure of the City Council to Call an Election-Initiative or Referendum) of the City Charter be amended to clarify that a petitioning citizen may file an application for a writ of mandamus with the appropriate court to require the discharge of duties imposed on the City Council or the City Secretary with respect to recall petitions or initiative and referendum petitions rather than requiring the District Judge of Collin County, Texas to discharge such duties?

Prop X - Shall Section 6.14 (Referendum) of the City Charter be amended to specify the number of signatures required on a referendum petition?

Prop Y - Shall Section 6.16 (Form of Ballots) of the City Charter be amended to provide that the words “For the Measure” and “Against the Measure” may be included on the form of a ballot used when voting on proposed and referred ordinances, resolutions or measures in conformance with state law?

Prop Z - Shall Section 8.01(3) (Authority, Composition and Procedures) of the City Charter be amended to provide that the minutes of proceedings of City boards, commissions and committees shall be made available to the City Council rather than submitted in a written report to the City Council no more than three (3) weeks following each meeting?

Prop AA - Shall Section 11.02 (Official Newspaper) of the City Charter be amended to eliminate the requirement that the City Council declare annually an official newspaper of general circulation in the City and instead require that the City Council declare annually one or more official media for the communication of all notices and other matters required by the City Charter, City ordinance, or the Constitution and laws of the State of Texas to be published or made available by the City?

Prop AB - Shall Section 11.09 (Non-substantive Revisions) of the City Charter be added to grant the City Council authority to make certain non-substantive revisions to the City Charter without obtaining separate approval of the voters in a Charter amendment election?

Prop AC - Shall Section 12.10 (Disaster Clause) of the City Charter be amended to modify the makeup of the commission charged with acting as the City Council during a disaster as defined in Section 12.10 and calling a City election for the election of a required quorum and to remove the required formation of a committee to appoint such a commission?

Garland

Prop A-1 - Shall the City Council be authorized, as otherwise limited by and pursuant to State law, to sell Bunker Hill Park and thereafter use of the proceeds from such sale only for park purposes.

Prop A - The issuance of $122,250,000 general obligation bonds for street improvements including sidewalk, alley, and other traffic flow improvements and the levying of a tax in payment thereof

Prop B - The issuance of $51,350,000 general obligation bonds for public safety facilities and the levying of a tax in payment thereof

Prop C - The issuance of $47,350,000 general obligation bonds for storm drainage improvements and the levying of a tax in payment thereof

Prop D - The issuance of $117,750,000 general obligation bonds for parks and recreation facilities and the levying of a tax in payment thereof

Prop E - The issuance of $21,000,000 general obligation bonds for library facilities and the levying of a tax in payment thereof

Prop F - The issuance of $46,000,000 general obligation bonds for economic development projects within the city and the levying of a tax in payment thereof

Prop G - The issuance of $6,000,000 general obligation bonds for improvements to existing municipal facilities and the levying of a tax in payment thereof

Prop H - The issuance of $12,000,000 general obligation bonds for animal shelter and control facilities and the levying of a tax in payment thereof

Grand Prairie

Prop A - The legal sale of all alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages.

Irving

Prop - The legal sale of all alcoholic beverages for off-premise consumption only.

Lake Dallas ISD

Prop A - The issuance of $105,000,000 of bonds by the Lake Dallas Independent School District for school facilities and the levying of a tax in payment thereof.

Lucas

Prop A - Whether the City of Lucas Fire Control, Prevention and Emergency Medical Services District should be continued for 10 years, and the Fire Control, Prevention and Emergency Medical Services District sales tax should be continued for 10 years.

McKinney

Prop A - The issuance of $75,000,000 general obligation bonds for public safety facilities and the levying of a tax in payment thereof

Prop B - The issuance of $50,000,000 general obligation bonds for a municipal community complex and the levying of a tax in payment thereof

Prop C - The issuance of $91,000,000 general obligation bonds for parks and recreation facilities and the levying of a tax in payment thereof

Prop D - The issuance of $34,000,000 general obligation bonds for public works facilities and the levying of a tax in payment thereof

Prop E - The issuance of $100,000,000 general obligation bonds for street improvements including sidewalk, alley, and other traffic flow improvements and the levying of a tax in payment thereof

Prop F - Shall section 145 of the city charter be amended to provide for a reduction in the required petition signatures needed to initiate a recall election?

Prop G - Shall section 146 of the city charter be amended to clarify that recall elections are citywide?

Mesquite

Prop A - Shall the City of Mesquite City Council be authorized to: (1) convey by sale up to approximately 171.393 acres of City park land, including adjacent parcels of approximately 87.727 acres of land located at 3811 South Belt Line Road and approximately 83.666 acres of land located at 4600 Mercury Road, the entirety of which is located in the City of Balch Springs, Dallas County, Texas, and (2) use the proceeds of the conveyance for the funding and enhancement of the City of Mesquite park and recreation system?

Murphy

Prop A - The adoption of a sales and use tax at the rate of one-fourth of one percent (0.25%) for the Murphy Municipal Development District; and concurrently authorize the adoption of a local sales and use tax in the City of Murphy at the rate of one-fourth of one percent (0.25%) to provide revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets.

Plano

Prop A- The issuance of $18,750,000 general obligation bonds for street improvements and the levy of a tax in payment thereof

Prop B - The issuance of $17,890,000 general obligation bonds for park and recreational facilities and the levy of a tax in payment thereof

Prop C - The issuance of $8,025,000 general obligation bonds for renovations and improvements to existing municipal facilities and the levy of a tax in payment thereof

Princeton ISD

Prop A - The issuance of $237,400,000 of bonds by Princeton Independent School District for the acquisition, construction and equipment of school buildings and the purchase of school sites and levying the tax in payment thereof, including the costs of any credit agreements executed in connection with the bonds.

Prosper ISD

Prop A - The issuance of $1,337,000,000 of bonds by Prosper Independent School District for school facilities in the district, including the purchase of new school buses and the purchase of the necessary sites for school buildings and levying the tax in payment thereof.

Sunnyvale

Prop A - Shall Article III, Section 3.04, of the Town Charter be amended to authorize the Mayor to make agreements on behalf of the Town of Sunnyvale only with the express authority of the Town Council?

Prop B - Shall Article III, Sections 3.06 and 3.08, of the Town Charter be amended to provide for appointment of the Mayor in the event of a vacancy in the office of the Mayor, in the order of Mayor-Pro-Tem, Council Member and then a qualified person of the public, and to provide an appointment procedure?

Prop C - Shall Article IV, Section 4.01, of the Town Charter be amended to allow adoption of election orders at the meeting when first introduced?

Prop D - Shall Article VI, Section 6.04, of the Town Charter be amended to require adoption of the annual fiscal budget by ordinance?

Prop E - Shall Article VI, Section 6.05, of the Town Charter be amended to require a public hearing prior to adoption of the mid-year budget amendment and any proposed budget amendment that will increase the general fund total approved budget by one and one-half percent (1.5%) or more?

Prop F - Shall Article XII, Section 12.06, of the Town Charter that provided for transitional elections upon adoption of the Town Charter be amended by deleting it in its entirety as obsolete and renumbering current Section 12.07 to Section 12.06?

Wylie ISD