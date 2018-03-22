Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Puts Colin Allred in Red to Blue Program - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Puts Colin Allred in Red to Blue Program

By Julie Fine

Published 6 minutes ago

    Colin Allred, speaking Tuesday, March 6, 2018.

    The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee announced Thursday they have placed Colin Allred in its Red to Blue program.

    After receiving 39 percent of the vote in the March 2 primary, Allred is in a runoff for the 32nd Congressional District.

    U.S. Representative - District 32 Democrats

    100% ReportingMar 22, 1:48 PM
    Colin Allred

    15442

    39%
    Lillian Salerno

    7343

    18%
    Brett Shipp

    6550

    16%
    Ed Meier

    5474

    14%
    George Rodriguez

    3029

    8%
    Ron Marshall

    1301

    3%
    Todd Maternowski

    945

    2%

    According the DCCC’s release, they describe the Red to Blue program as "a highly competitive and battle-tested program at the DCCC that arms top-tier candidates with organizational and fundraising support to help them continue to run strong campaigns. Additionally, the DCCC provides strategic guidance, staff resources, candidate trainings, and more. It is not an endorsement."

    Allred was one of seven Democrats who ran for the seat; he'll face Lillian Salerno in the runoff. Hearing the news Salerno responded with the following:

    “Folks here are sick and tired of a bunch of Washington insiders trying to make their decisions for them. But I’m not scared -- I’ve stood up to power and fought for what’s right my entire life. Our campaign is confident and remains focused on sharing our vision with voters: electing a fighter who will get results for working families,” said Salerno. “Texas hasn’t elected a new woman to Congress in 22 years. The DCCC would do well to remember: Don’t mess with Texas women.”

    The runoff election is May 22.

      

