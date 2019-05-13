DeSoto ISD Trustees to Decide Fate of Teachers

In April, DeSoto Independent School District board members decided to delay a decision concerning more than 200 jobs to a meeting on Monday May 13. A multimillion-dollar shortfall has led to extreme budget cuts for the district. (Published 2 hours ago)

DeSoto Independent School District teachers could find out their fate during the district’s board meeting Monday. A multi-million dollar budget shortfall has put almost 300 jobs in jeopardy.

Board members will vote on whether 277 positions, which include 166 teachers, should be eliminated. The districts believes cutting the jobs will decrease payroll expenses enough to impact its $20 million deficit.

The vote was delayed during the last board meeting after the superintendent felt trustees needed more time to look at all of the options and each person involved.

In addition to those cuts, trustees have already voted to close Northside Elementary School at the end of the year to save money.

The board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m.