DeSoto ISD Board to Vote on Teacher Cuts

Trustees will vote Monday on whether to end the contracts for employees who are impacted.

By Courtney Gilmore

Published 54 minutes ago

    DeSoto Independent School District board members have a big decision to make Monday. A multimillion-dollar shortfall has led to extreme budget cuts for the district with more than 200 jobs on the line.

    In the past few weeks, the district’s financial woes have generated several packed town hall meetings. The DeSoto school district is looking to cut 277 positions, 166 of which held by teachers.

    In addition, Northside Elementary School will close at the end of the year to save money. According to the district, these cuts will save roughly $20 million.

    On Monday, trustees will vote on whether to end the contracts for those employees who are impacted. Meanwhile, dozens of teachers and other employees are now left scrambling to figure out what they will do next.

    According to the district, the mismanagement by previous administrators led to the massive budget shortfall. The board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m.

