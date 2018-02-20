DeSoto Superintendent 'Relieved of Duties'

DeSoto Independent School District Superintendent Dr. David Harris has been "relieved" of his duties, effective immediately, following a unanimous vote at a special meeting among board school leadership Monday night.
Harris has been placed on administrative leave amid an investigation into "concerns regarding the duties and performance of the superintendent," according to a district spokeswoman.
Officials declined NBC 5's requests for clarification on what those concerns were.
"We were told it was a normal meeting, and clearly that wasn't the case," said Traci Sanders, a parent attending the meeting. "There has to be a reason behind this. Until we know more, I still support Dr. Harris. I know what he has done for the district."
Following the meeting, some parents told NBC 5 they were frustrated over a lack of transparency in the DeSoto ISD leadership.
Bobby LaBorde, assistant superintendent of finance and human resources, will lead the district until an interim superintendent is hired, officials said.
No further information was released.