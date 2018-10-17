DeSoto ISD Investigating Claims of 'Unethical Practices'

Several high-ranking administrators have left the DeSoto school district in recent months as officials investigate whether some funneled money to themselves and favorite employees as well as other potential wrongdoings. (Published 37 minutes ago)

Several high-ranking administrators have left the DeSoto school district in recent months as officials investigate whether some funneled money to themselves and favorite employees as well as other potential wrongdoings.

DeSoto ISD Superintendent D'Andre Weaver on Tuesday sent a letter to his staff acknowledging that the district is working with the Texas Attorney General's office and the Texas Education Agency to investigate "unethical practices."

Weaver and school board president Carl Sherman have not said exactly what those unethical practices may be. However, they did say the district is looking into how district money was used.

