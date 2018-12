According to The Dallas Morning News, Dallas officials said that police won’t ask the City Council to renew the city’s long-standing juvenile curfew ordinance when it expires next month. Civil rights groups have increasingly criticized the ordinance — which has been routinely renewed over the years — saying it allows police to unfairly target minority kids. (Published 34 minutes ago)

Dallas officials said Monday that police won’t ask the City Council to renew the city’s long-standing juvenile curfew ordinance when it expires next month.

Civil rights groups have increasingly criticized the ordinance — which has been routinely renewed over the years — saying it allows police to unfairly target minority kids.

Click here to read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.