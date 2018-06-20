Dallas Civic Leaders Seek Support for Migrant Families

Civic leaders issue call to action to support children separated from their parents at the U.S. - Mexico border. (Published 2 hours ago)

On Wednesday, there were calls to action across Dallas urging people to call their elected officials and protest the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policy at the border that has been separating children from their parents.

"I want you to imagine that child being ripped from the arms of their parents," said Rev. Jeff Hood, who spoke at a League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) rally at Dallas City Hall Wednesday. "I want to you image that child is white. You don't see this happen at our northern border."

Even as President Donald Trump announced he would sign an executive order to end the policy of separating migrant children from parents, activists were stepping up to microphones across town encouraging people to, "Say Something, Do Something. "

"It's embarrassing," said LULAC President Domingo Garcia. "We are losing our role as the defender of human rights in the world."

LULAC is organizing a bus trip to South Texas on Saturday to protest. "No baby jails," one speaker chanted.

"If ever there was a time to 'be golden', it's now," said Dave Woodyard, CEO of Catholic Charities, which hosted another gathering of community activists, charities, and politicians.

"It does not matter what side of the border you're on," said Pastor Michael Evans, of Bethlehem Baptist Church. "What God has joined together, let no man or government put asunder."

Dallas County Commissioner's Court Judge Clay Jenkins is spearheading the effort to bring migrant children to Dallas. Jenkins planned to spend Wednesday on conference calls with federal officials before looking at possible site locations.

"Let's do all we can for people in a very difficult time," Jenkins said.

