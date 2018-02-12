Dallas Leaders Hear Plans for Police Security Upgrades

Finding more ways to protect our police officers will be the main focus Monday in the city of Dallas. (Published 6 hours ago)

In 2017, the city approved $3 million to upgrade security at the Dallas Police Department headquarters and seven substations. Funding was used to beef up ballistic protection, fortify and replace doors and windows, and secure access.

Today, the city council police safety committee will discuss adding another layer of protection which includes building police fencing, security gate access, and adding concrete barriers outside of each building.

However, the Dallas Police Association and members of the law enforcement community are urging more to be done.

Just last week, a man entered the Central Station parking lot and used a sledge hammer to smash the windows of 12 patrol cars.

