Beto O'Rourke Returns to Texas

By Julie Fine

Published 11 minutes ago

    Beto O'Rourke returned to Texas Thursday, one day after he rolled out his immigration plan. He spoke with activists, immigration attorneys, and DACA recipients for an hour and a half.

    O'Rourke's immigration plan calls for a path to citizenship for 11 million people, rescinding travel bans, and ending work on the wall on the border.

    "No more putting kids in cages or separating families, or pushing asylum seekers back into Mexico, where they are prey for criminal organizations," said O’Rourke.

    He says they must move on this very early in the next administration.

    "We have waited more than 30 years on this. We cannot wait and allow the perfect to become the enemy of the good," he added.

    O'Rourke comes back to Texas, as his poll numbers have fallen.

    According to Real Clear Politics, he is at about 4 percent at in an average of recent polls.

    We asked O'Rourke what his strategy would be moving forward. He tells NBC 5 they will continue to meet with people all over, and involve them in creating solutions, like Thursday in Dallas.

    "It is a long process. It can be a painstakingly slow process for some. But it's the only way that I can include everyone, so if that is not reflected in the polls right now that is okay," he said. "We have nearly seven months before the first caucus."

