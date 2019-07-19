Amanda Edwards Visits North Texas After Senate Run Announcement - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Amanda Edwards Visits North Texas After Senate Run Announcement

By Julie Fine

Published 25 minutes ago

    Houston City Council member Amanda Edwards made a stop in North Texas Friday, one day after announcing a run for U.S. Senate. She spoke with NBC 5 political reporter Julie Fine about goals, and the growing field of democrats in the race, Friday, July 19, 2019.

    Houston City Council member Amanda Edwards made a stop in North Texas Friday, one day after announcing a run for U.S. Senate.

    "My main goal is to address health care, and address access to economic opportunity," said Edwards.

    She enters what is likely to be a crowded democratic field. Combat Veteran MJ Hegar is already in the race. Hegar ran for Congress in 2018 and came within three points of longtime Representative John Carter, in a reliably red district. Former Houston Congressman Chris Bell is running too. NBC 5 asked Edwards what sets her apart in the field.

    "It's growing and it's an exciting time, but I think what will set me apart is my focus on delivering results for people," she added.

    As for the field, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn's (R-TX) campaign manager John Jackson said "While the Democrat primary is quickly turning into a contest of who can run to the left the fastest, we're building our field operation and adding grassroots supporters. Whoever limps out of the runoff will face a grassroots army motivated to elect John Cornyn and stop Chuck Schumer and Elizabeth Warren's agenda," said Jackson.

    Texas Sen. Royce West (D-Dallas) is expected to make an announcement about his political future on Monday. But he has already filed paperwork with the FEC clearing the way for a Senate run. NBC 5 tried to reach West on Friday, but did not hear back.

