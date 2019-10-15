Activist Says He’ll Release Secret Recording of Controversial Meeting With Texas House Speaker on Tuesday - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Activist Says He’ll Release Secret Recording of Controversial Meeting With Texas House Speaker on Tuesday

The audio’s expected release comes after pressure from politicians from both parties, lawyers for the Texas Democratic Party which is suing Sullivan, and an investigation by the Texas Rangers.

By James Barragán - The Dallas Morning News

Published 49 minutes ago

    The Dallas Morning News
    Michael Quinn Sullivan, president of Empower Texans, speaks to reporters after a Republican caucus on Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at the Texas state capitol in Austin, Texas.

    The conservative activist who alleges that the Republican speaker of the Texas House and one of his top lieutenants offered him quid pro quo for targeting 10 fellow GOP incumbents in next year’s primary elections said he will release his surreptitious recording of the meeting on Tuesday.

    Michael Quinn Sullivan, the CEO of Empower Texans and frequent critic of GOP leadership, said in his Monday morning newsletter to supporters that he will appear on the Chris Salcedo Show on Fort Worth-based WBAP-AM (820) at about 9:15 a.m Tuesday. Around the same time, he said, he will release the recording publicly on his website Texas Scorecard.

    Go here to read the rest of the story from our media partners The Dallas Morning News.

