The conservative activist who alleges that the Republican speaker of the Texas House and one of his top lieutenants offered him quid pro quo for targeting 10 fellow GOP incumbents in next year’s primary elections said he will release his surreptitious recording of the meeting on Tuesday.

Michael Quinn Sullivan, the CEO of Empower Texans and frequent critic of GOP leadership, said in his Monday morning newsletter to supporters that he will appear on the Chris Salcedo Show on Fort Worth-based WBAP-AM (820) at about 9:15 a.m Tuesday. Around the same time, he said, he will release the recording publicly on his website Texas Scorecard.

