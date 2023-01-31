Nikki Haley Set to Officially Launch 2024 White House Bid on Feb. 15
Haley, 51, served as South Carolina’s governor for six years before serving as President Donald Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations.
-
Tyre Nichols' Parents to Attend President Biden's State of Union Speech
The parents of Tyre Nichols will attend President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol next week.
-
President Biden to End COVID-19 Emergencies on May 11President Joe Biden has informed Congress that he will end the twin national emergencies for addressing COVID-19 on May 11, as most of the world has returned closer to normalcy nearly three years afte...
-
Biden and McCarthy Set to Meet Wednesday to Discuss the Debt CeilingHouse Speaker Kevin McCarthy says he’s looking forward to discussing with President Joe Biden a “reasonable and responsible way that we can lift the debt ceiling” when the two meet Wednesday at ...
-
Experts Urge Better Opioid Rescue Drug Access to Save LivesAccess has improved across the U.S. to a rescue drug that reverses opioid overdoses, but advocates say naloxone — commonly known by its brand name Narcan — still isn’t getting to everyone who ne...