NBC 5 Responds to Consumer CPAP Machine Concern

A North Texan, navigating the recall of some CPAP and BiPAP machines made by Philips Respironics, learned the company says it’s too old to repair.

Read on for how she found a resolution.

WAITING FOR A REMEDY

For years, Jackie Wright said she relied on a Philips Respironics CPAP to help her through the night.

Philips Respironics announced a recall of some machines saying the foam inside could break down, be swallowed or inhaled by the user and that degrading foam could be toxic or carcinogenic. Wright said she registered her device in August of 2021 and called multiple times over the last year to check the status.

In October, she shared an update email from Philips. It explained older devices, like her System One machine, are past their warranty and useful life. The update said the System One 60 series was discontinued in the U.S. in 2017 and couldn’t be repaired or replaced.

It offered two options: return the old machine for a $50 check or request a replacement device with a current prescription.

“It was a year in August that I got the paperwork when I registered it. If that's the case, then why didn't they say that back then?” Wright asked.

OPTIONS FOR PATIENTS

Philips tells NBC 5 Responds, in part, “One of the more complex aspects of the recall has been creating remediation options for older devices, such as the System One.”

Since the devices have been discontinued, it doesn’t have a repair option and it’s been working to find an alternative for patients.

Philips also said consumers who want a replacement device can pick that option by signing into the patient portal on Philip’s website. A Philips Respironics team member would then call the patient about getting a prescription through their doctor.

After NBC 5 Responds reached out to the company, Wright shared a follow-up email from Philips. It said her case would be expedited.

Wright said her doctor provided a new prescription. On November 7, she said a replacement device was delivered to her home.

Philips has said it expects to repair or replace around 5.5 million devices around the world as part of its recall.

According to the latest update on its website, Philips Respironics said its produced 3.95 million replacement devices and repair kits. Two million have been shipped in the U.S.

The company told NBC 5 Responds it expects to complete about 90 percent of production and shipments needed for the recall by the end of this year.

Here's the latest information from the FDA on the recall, including a list of devices impacted.

NBC 5 Responds is committed to researching your concerns and recovering your money. Our goal is to get you answers and, if possible, solutions and a resolution. Call us at 844-5RESPND (844-573-7763) or fill out our customer complaint form.