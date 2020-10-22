coronavirus

NBC 5 Responds: Customer Service Survey

How are you being served?

By Eva Parks, Diana Zoga and Kristi Nelson

Before and throughout the pandemic, NBC and Telemundo stations around the country have received many complaints about customer service -- from refund delays and denials to ignored emails and unanswered phone calls.

That’s why the NBC Responds and Telemundo Responde teams created a new survey. We want to learn directly from the consumers in our communities.

Are there bright spots in customer service? Or is it lacking all around? What do companies do well? What can they do better?

NBC 5 Responds

Responding to your consumer needs and connecting you to your money.

Our NBC Consumer Investigative Center has received 20% more complaints this year compared to the same time last year; receiving more than 25,000 COVID-19 related complaints since the start of the pandemic.

We want to hear from you! Please participate in the survey by clicking the link above or by scanning the QR code below with your phone's camera. It should only take about five minutes to complete. It’s available in both English and Spanish.

