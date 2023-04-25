Meter Reading Error Hikes Gas Bills for Plano Subdivision

A number of complaints came to us from residents in the East Plano Stoney Hollow subdivision about high gas bills. Their usage increased by up to 10 times their usual amount in a month's time.

NBC 5 Responds did some digging and contacted their gas company, Atmos Energy. They confirmed that an audit uncovered errors made by a worker in the area.

Accurate meter readings were then conducted, and residents were charged accordingly which resulted in high bills. A consumer confirmed with a service agent via online chat that the worker involved is no longer with the company.

As far as the high bills, Atmos Energy says, " While the bills reflect actual usage, we recognize that these high bills are unexpected and are working with our customers to provide flexible payment plans so that they can be paid for over a manageable time period."

If you're wondering if there's a limit on how far back a utility company can bill you, it depends. According to the Texas Railroad Commission, which regulates the utility, if it's a meter misread and not a defective or broken meter, the utility company can bill for actual usage.

