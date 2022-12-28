If your flight on Southwest Airlines was canceled, read on for the next steps for consumers.

AIRLINE REDUCING FLIGHTS

With Southwest Airlines reporting it would fly just a third of its schedule for the next several days, disruptions for some travelers continue.

“If you've got a flight on Southwest over the next few days, you might be facing some pretty grim prospects of that trip actually happening,” said Scott Keyes, Founder of Scott’s Cheap Flights.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Keyes said travelers should make a backup plan now and consider carrying on luggage if possible.

REFUNDS FOR PASSENGERS

Charlie Leocha with Travelers United explains if you weren’t able to fly because the airline canceled your flight, you’re entitled to a refund for the payment method you used.

“You get all your money back and that comes to you in cash,” said Leocha. “It includes everything you pay: taxes, fees, extra charges and ancillary fees and so on.”

Keyes explains you don’t have to accept a flight credit even if you used part of your ticket.

“If you have taken, let's say, the outbound flight, but then your return flight gets canceled and you find another way home. Typically, what's going to happen is you're entitled to a cash refund of just that return flight,” said Keyes.

Southwest Airlines has a travel disruption web page where consumers can submit refund requests and turn in receipts for additional expenses like hotel, rental car and meals.

Keyes said it’s unclear if Southwest would reimburse passengers who may have paid a premium to catch a flight on another airline.

“Will Southwest reimburse folks for those new flights they have to book or for alternate transportation? Yeah, I think it's a little bit of an open question. I think they ought to,” said Keyes. “I think we're going to see what limits if any, there are to that.”

The airline told NBC 5 Responds requests for reasonable reimbursements directly related to the travel disruption will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

For now, save your receipts including those for out-of-pocket expenses for items like toiletries and clothes that were in a checked bag.

If you used a credit card to pay for your flight, find out if it includes travel protections for things like reimbursement for lost bags or expenses due to extended delays.

In the coming days, if consumers are struggling to connect with the airline over a refund request, consumers can file a complaint with the Department of Transportation’s Office of Aviation Consumer Protection.

NBC 5 Responds is committed to researching your concerns and recovering your money. Our goal is to get you answers and, if possible, solutions and a resolution. Call us at 844-5RESPND (844-573-7763) or fill out our customer complaint form.