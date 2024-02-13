How to find help, avoid problems in search for weight loss medication

The demand for weight loss medication is driving a shortage of certain drugs. Consumers are seeing promises online for lower-cost or so-called “generic” versions.

Read on for what consumers should know to avoid questionable products and how to find real help.

SORTING THROUGH A FLOOD OF INFORMATION

On a recent winter afternoon, Brit Rettig Wold, founder of GRIT Fitness, greeted clients as they stepped into her studio in Dallas. Minutes later, Rettig Wold launched a playlist of upbeat music and led the class through 45 minutes of weightlifting – punctuated by the trainer’s words of encouragement.

“We say: I can, I am, I will, I do every single class,” Rettig Wold told NBC 5.

She said she asks clients to focus on what they’re building and not just burning.

“If you're just thinking about what you don't like about yourself and what you want to change, you're actually just going to create more energy around those negative things and draw more of that into you,” said Rettig Wold. “Versus focusing on how many push-ups do I want to be able to do? How long do I want to be able to sprint on the bike? How many new people do I want to introduce myself to today?”

Rettig Wold said she hasn’t talked about weight loss medications in class but sees the flood of information at our fingertips.

“It's really dependent on the consumer to decipher what is good, what is not good, what is true, what is not true,” said Rettig Wold.

She said she tells clients, aiming to lose weight, to take it slow and safe.

“People in your life like me, trainers, we're going to guide you in your workouts. When it comes to health, really consult your medical professional. Make sure you're getting the best care and the best guidance,” Rettig Wold said.

ASKING ABOUT THE OPTIONS

Guidance to sort through the facts about a variety of medications that can work in different ways. Some, like Wegovy, are specifically approved for weight management. Other medications, like Ozempic, are diabetes drugs that doctors may prescribe off-label for weight loss.

Ozempic’s active ingredient is semaglutide. It’s one of three FDA-approved semaglutide products. The others are Rybelsus tablets and Wegovy injections. There are no approved generic versions.

Mounjaro and Zepbound’s active ingredient is tirzepatide. They, too, are only available as a brand name. There are others, like liraglutide medications called Saxenda and Victoza, that make up a roster of medications a doctor may prescribe for chronic weight management.

Medication that should be part of a long-term treatment plan overseen by a qualified doctor – explained Dr. Tonia Vinton, an MD who specializes in obesity, metabolic syndrome and preventative medicine at UT Southwestern Medical Center.

“This is not just that you take this medication and, magically, you'll be able to lose weight. It's absolutely still a learning process on how to improve our nutrition slowly and sustainably over time and this is where we get the best outcomes,” said Dr. Vinton.

Dr. Vinton answers frequently asked questions about weight loss medication – including if there are more affordable versions of a medication like Ozempic. Insurance may not cover it and it may cost up to $1,400 a month out-of-pocket.

Dr. Vinton tells NBC 5, “Looking at some of these clinics in which they're offering, maybe, discounted versions of medications, understand that these may not be medications that are FDA approved.”

Ozempic and Wegovy are on the FDA’s drug shortages list. When a drug is in shortage, compounding pharmacies that mix and change drug ingredients for patients may offer a compounded medication.

The FDA said products sold as semaglutide may not contain the same active ingredient as FDA-approved drugs.

The FDA also said patients should get semaglutide medications with a prescription from a licensed healthcare provider and a licensed pharmacy.

“When it comes to your body and your health, I would be very, very cautious in introducing medications in which you're just not necessarily sure of what's going in you,” said Dr. Vinton.

Dr. Vinton pointed out there are other, older anti-obesity medications that can cost less than one hundred dollars a month and still help patients manage weight. She said that’s why it’s important to connect with a medical provider who can help you navigate the choices.

“DO YOUR RESEARCH”

When Sarah Wells was looking for a pharmacy to fill her Ozempic prescription last fall, she said she couldn’t find the medication in stock near her Pittsburg-area home.

“I was calling every pharmacy within, like, 50 miles,” Wells said.

Wells said her search took her online. She shared screenshots of direct messages with the social media page for a company called Ally Scripts. In messages she shared with NBC 5, Wells asks about insurance, cost and delivery. The company, in return, asks to verify her prescription.

“I gave them that info and they got back to me and said, it's verified. I asked how much it was and they said $200 a month. I said, ‘How can it be so cheap?’” Wells told NBC 5 Responds.

Ultimately, Wells said she paid $300 for the medicine and other fees through a payment app. She said the shipment never arrived and the company stopped responding to her messages.

On its website, Ally Scripts listed an address in New York. NBC 5 Responds searched for state pharmacy license information under that name and address. We didn’t get any matches in New York or Pennsylvania – where Wells lives.

NBC 5 Responds wrote to Ally Scripts’ social media page and an email address on its website to ask about Wells’ order. We also called the phone number listed. The person who answered said email was the best way for us to connect. We didn’t hear back.

“You know the old saying, if it sounds too good to be true, it is,” Wells told NBC 5. “I know that, but I got caught up in the desperation.”

“Do your research,” Wells said.

The BBB recommends consumers steer clear of sellers that offer unreasonably low prices. When it’s time to pay, don’t use a digital wallet app, prepaid debit card or wire money.

Find out more about an online pharmacy you’re not familiar with. Is there a licensed pharmacist on staff to answer your questions? The FDA says you’ll want to confirm a physical address and phone number in the U.S. before ordering a medication.

The Texas State Board of Pharmacy maintains a database of licensed pharmacies.

The FDA and the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy each have a list of state pharmacy databases all over the country.

NBC 5 Responds is committed to researching your concerns and recovering your money. Our goal is to get you answers and, if possible, solutions and a resolution. Call us at 844-5RESPND (844-573-7763) or fill out our customer complaint form.