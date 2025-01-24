The IRS said it will start processing 2024 federal income tax returns on Monday, January 27. Between now and April 15, millions of taxpayers will pay to file their returns, but they may not have to.

The National Taxpayer Advocate has said around 70% of taxpayers are eligible to use IRS-free file. Last season, a fraction of them did.

FREE FILE OPEN ONLINE

Depending on your income, there’s free software to guide you through your tax return. You answer questions to fill out your return and file it electronically. The IRS Free File portal connects taxpayers to participating software providers. The option is available to filers who make $84,000 or less in adjusted gross income and file a basic return.

“If you have all your paperwork and documents and you’re ready to get in to do your return, you can go into Free File when it opens and get that information in there,” said IRS Spokesperson Raphael Tulino.

If you don’t have a computer or laptop at home, you can use your phone to download the IRS2Go app. When you open the app, look at the menu at the bottom and click on the “free tax help” option to find Free File.

IRS Spokesperson Clay Sanford said taxpayers who file electronically and authorize direct deposit will see the quickest refunds.

“If there's nothing wrong with your tax return and you use e-file plus direct deposit, you can expect to refund in 21 days or less generally,” Sanford said.

The exception is filers who claim the earned income tax credit, or EITC, or additional child tax credit, also known as the ACTC. The IRS said, by law, it can’t release those refunds until after mid-February.

IRS DIRECT FILE RETURNS

Some Texans are eligible for a second option called Direct File, available in 25 states, including Texas. The IRS launched it as a pilot last tax season, allowing certain taxpayers to prepare and file their returns for free directly with the IRS.

Direct File is back for Texans with limited types of income who take the standard deduction. For example, if you have income from gig work or plan to itemize deductions, the IRS said Direct File wouldn’t support those calculations.

On the IRS.gov website, there’s an eligibility tool. The IRS said if your tax situation wouldn’t work with Direct File, it will let you know so you can find another way to prepare your return.

FREE IN-PERSON HELP

You may also qualify for free in-person help. The IRS's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and Tax Counseling for the Elderly programs offer basic tax prep. The sites are geared to help people who make $67,000 or less or persons with disabilities, and limited English-speaking taxpayers.

The TCE program can help many filers who are 60 years and older. The IRS said TCE sites specialize in questions about pensions and retirement-related issues.

“We have an app on the IRS where you can go punch in your zip code and find a plethora of folks who volunteer to help with taxes,” said Sanford.

You can search for local sites here. Click on the VITA/TCE Locator Tool in blue or the AARP Tax-Aide Site Locator Tool. Type in your zip code and use the drop-down menu to select how far you’re willing to travel, between 5 to 100 miles. Click on each provider’s service details to find hours of operation and whether you would need an appointment.

The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide focuses on taxpayers over 50 years old with low-to-moderate income.

Some veterans and members of the military can check out MilTax for free tax return help with no income limit.

FILLABLE FORMS FOR ALL

If you don’t qualify for the Free File, Direct File or free in-person help, there is another option during the tax season. Starting January 27, 2025, the IRS has free fillable forms on its website. The forms help with basic calculations, though they don’t offer the same level of step-by-step instructions as guided software. There is no income level limit for fillable forms.

