Flex Spending Account

FSA Changes Expand Health Spending Options During Pandemic

The CARES Act means you can use your Flex Spending Account card for more health care products than ever before

By Chris Chmura and James Jackson

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Millions of Americans have Flexible Spending Accounts, or FSAs, through their employer. An FSA lets you set aside up to $2,750 per year, tax-free, from your paycheck, to go toward health care expenses.

The NBC Bay Area Responds team has helped families avoid some FSA hurdles over the years, but now there are new ways to use your money.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, just changed federal law to allow you to use your FSA for over-the-counter medicine. That's a long-awaited green light for buying things like prain relievers, cough medicine, allergy pills, and such. Feminine products are included, too.

NBC 5 Responds

Responding to your consumer needs and connecting you to your money.

Texas Workforce Commission Jun 27

NBC 5 Responds: Some Still Struggle to Collect Unemployment Benefits

coronavirus Jun 22

NBC 5 Responds: CARES Act Deadline Looming

Health Equity, which handles FSAs for many employers, estimates about 32,000 additional items are now FSA eligible. Jody Dietel, a Vice President at Health Equity, says that while many changes in the CARES Act are temporary, this one isn't.

"Unless Congress changes their mind again in the future, this is in for good," Dietel said. "That is welcome news for consumers all across America.” 

If you're unsure how your company's FSA works, ask your human resources department for help.

If you've already lost your job, you might still be able to rescue your account, under COBRA. We know a layoff is a shock, and your FSA is not priority one, but we don't want you to lose as much as $2,750, at a time when every penny counts.

Health Equity -- formerly known as WageWorks -- has an online tool to help you stay covered. You can find it by clicking here.

This article tagged under:

Flex Spending Account
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us