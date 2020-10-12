Amazon Prime Day Oct. 13 & 14 Kicks Off the Holiday Shopping Season

Just like everything else in 2020, holiday shopping won't look anything like the past. Several major retailers have announced they won't be open on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday isn't expected to be the same, but shoppers are still looking for deals.

Amazon Prime Day is Oct. 13 and 14, and signals the unofficial kickoff to the holiday shopping season and many other stores are offering discounts.

"Other stores, other brands are gonna be offering deep discounts on the 13th and 14th," said Sara Skirboll with RetailMeNot.com. "Target just announced they're going to be competing. Wal-Mart has the same type of competition, really deep discounts, significant savings."

Even membership stores are getting in on the holiday shopping fun. Costco announced sales all week and Sam's Club announced an October Savings Event.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, or maybe because of it, people want to spend money on their loved ones and they're shopping early to avoid shipping delays and inventory shortages.

"66% of people are just trying to create a sense of normalcy. So in fact they're planning on spending the same amount of money as last year, in some cases a little bit more to keep those family traditions alive," said Skirboll. "They want to decorate the house, they want to decorate the tree. they want to make sure there are gifts under the tree for the family."

Most people have grown accustomed to shopping from home so it's likely retailers will have great deals available online throughout Thanksgiving weekend.

Skirboll says the hot gifts this year will be practical. "Think technology, think toys, think clothing and accessories," she said. "Things that are going to keep people safe at home and capable of working from home and in some cases being educated at home."

And with winter coming amid the pandemic people are looking for ways to keep healthy inside their homes.

"Fitness is going to be very popular, so fitness gear and equipment, fitness watching tracking devices, there's a new Amazon bike fitness tracker," said Skirboll.

Skirboll also suggests installing a browser extension on your computer to search for deals and coupon codes.

Another tip -- follow your favorite brands on social media, they often send out alerts about special discount events just for loyal customers.