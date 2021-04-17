WW II-Era Plane Makes Emergency Ocean Landing at Air Show

The pilot of a restored World War II-era plane made an emergency ocean landing Saturday during the Cocoa Beach Air Show.

Witnesses told Florida Today they heard the BM Avenger engine sputtering down the beach and knew something was off as the plane slowly descended.

Crazy stuff happened today! Just happed to get some photos of the plane crashing during the Cocoa Beach Air Show. The pilot managed to land it in the water with no injuries to anyone. Thread of photos: pic.twitter.com/ic8d7AlmjS — Kinley Robinson (@kinleyrmedia) April 17, 2021

“It looked like (the pilot) pulled up at the last moment and avoided any spectators, there were loads of people on the water, and then I saw him on top of the plane, it looked like he was okay,” said Melanie Schrader.

The pilot was not injured and refused medical treatment.

The air show released a statement saying the plane had a mechanical issue and that rescue personnel were standing by during the emergency landing.

The plane was a torpedo bomber used by the U.S. Navy during World War II. According to the Cocoa Beach Air Show website, the plane underwent extensive restoration before returning to flight last year.