Woman's Body Discovered in Car at Yellowstone National Park

A woman was found dead inside a car in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming over the weekend, according to the National Park Service.

Park rangers responded to an incident about 3 miles south of the Old Faithful Geyser on Craig Pass on Saturday evening, the agency said in a news release. When they arrived, they found a woman's body in a car that had been driven into a snowbank.

A man was found standing outside of the car, and he was arrested for drug possession and "other traffic-related charges." The agency did not immediately identify the woman or the man arrested at the site.

"Investigators are determining what led to the female’s death and attempting to complete next-of-kin notifications," the National Park Service said.

The National Park Service said the FBI, the U.S. Attorney's Office and the Teton County Coroner's Office were assisting with the investigation.

