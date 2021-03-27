Harvey Weinstein

Woman Accuses Harvey Weinstein of Sexual Assault, Attempted Rape in New Suit

Hayley Gripp said she was 19 when the alleged assault occurred. Weinstein described the new accusations as 'stunningly dishonest and contrived'

harvey weinstein
Peter Foley/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A woman has come forward with new allegations of sexual assault and attempted rape against disgraced movie mogul and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein.

In a lawsuit filed Friday in California Superior Court in Los Angeles, Hayley Gripp accuses Weinstein of assaulting her in a suite at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills in November 2012. At the time, Gripp was 19 years old. NBC News obtained the lawsuit from one of her attorneys.

Gripp didn’t tell anyone about the incident because she was “scared that she would get into trouble for fighting back,” the lawsuit states. She also didn’t know who Weinstein was until allegations against the film producer went viral. Subsequently, Gripp was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder stemming from the alleged sexual assault, according to the suit.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Harvey Weinstein
