Police Respond to Wisconsin Casino, Hotel After Reports of Shooting

An undetermined number of people were shot Saturday at a hotel connected to Wisconsin's Oneida Casino, according to the Oneida Nation.

"There was an active shooter at the Radisson Inn that is connected to the Oneida Casino. The suspect is in custody and multiple people were shot/injured. At this time we cannot confirm the number of casualties," Oneida Nation said in a statement. "Police and ambulance are securing the buildings and getting people to safety."

The Oneida Casino in Green Bay initially said there was an active shooter at the casino. Bobbi Webster, a spokesperson, said Saturday evening that she didn't have information on how many were shot or their conditions.

Green Bay police and the Brown County Sheriff's Office told The Associated Press they have no details on the casino incident.

