Wife of Accused Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin Says in Divorce Filing She Wants to Change Her Name

The estranged wife of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin intends to change her name and doesn't want any spousal support, her divorce petition revealed on Monday.

Kellie May Chauvin, 45, filed for divorce on Saturday, a day after her 44-year-old husband of nearly 10 years, was arrested and charged with third-degree murder in the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody last week.

The eight-page divorce petition, which was made public on Monday, revealed few details of the union, beyond basic language that "there has been an irretrievable breakdown of the marriage relationship of the parties within the definition of" Minnesota statues.

Chauvin also told the court she plans to change her name. Kellie Chauvin didn't reveal what name she plans to use but has previously been known as Kellie May Thao and Kellie May Xiong, court papers said.

