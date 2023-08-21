In the event a hurricane is approaching, it’s important to recognize the potential risks they can pose to both life and property. Keeping yourself and your family safe requires the right preparations and precautions.

The National Weather Service offers helpful advice on how to stay safe and effectively prepare for a hurricane:

Stock up on supplies

Prepare ahead of time by gathering supplies before hurricane season arrives. Create an emergency hurricane kit that includes essentials such as flashlights, batteries, a first aid kit, food, a radio, portable chargers, and more.

Ensure you have enough food supplies well before the storm approaches and stores close.

Stay informed

Keep yourself updated by checking the National Weather Service or government emergency management websites. You can also tune in to TV or radio broadcasts for storm-related news, potential evacuation notices and recommended actions.

Secure your home

When a hurricane is approaching, take steps to protect your home. For the best protection, use permanent storm shutters on your windows. If you need to board up windows, consider using ⅝- inch exterior-grade plywood.

Follow instructions issued by local officials

If local authorities issue an evacuation order, make arrangements to leave immediately. If evacuation is not mandated, seek shelter in a small interior space, like a closet, hallway, or room on the lowest level.

Bring your family members and pets along, and put as many walls between you and the storm as possible. Stay away from windows, skylights, and glass doors.

Allow enough time to pack

Avoid waiting until the last moment to gather your belongings. Allow sufficient time to pack your essentials and things for you and your family members or pets.

Keep friends and family informed

If you decide to relocate to a safer area or are forced to evacuate, make sure to inform your friends and family about your whereabouts to keep them updated in case of any emergencies.

Stay vigilant and take the necessary precautions if a hurricane warning or threat emerges in your area. For more detailed information and additional tips on hurricane safety, visit the National Weather Service website.