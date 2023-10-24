What is a ‘superfog'? Explaining the cause of the massive pileup in Louisiana

A dense “superfog” in Louisiana reduced road visibility and caused a massive pileup involving at least 158 vehicles. At least seven people were killed and more than two dozen injured in Monday morning's crashes near New Orleans.

A “superfog” forms when damp materials like brush, trees and leaves catch fire and the smoke and moisture mixes with cooler air, according to the National Weather Service.

This weather phenomenon reduces visibility to less than 10 feet. With light wind, a “superfog” settles low to the ground, making driving extremely dangerous.

“Superfog can be very dangerous when present over highways, and has been the cause of several large, multi-vehicle pileups,” the NWS said.

Such was the case on Monday, when smoke from several recent wetland fires in the region mixed with fog to create a “superfog” on Interstate 55, according the NWS.

Three 18-wheelers were involved in Monday’s wrecks and at least two were fully engulfed in flames, NBC New Orleans affiliate WDSU reported.

The crashes left a stretch of crushed and scorched vehicles piled atop each other. Some people got out of their vehicles and stood on the side of the road or on the roofs of their cars looking in disbelief at the disaster, The Associated Press reported.

Witnesses described hearing the sounds of crashing cars, popping tires and explosions, several outlets reported.

Crews were still working Tuesday morning to clear the wreckage of the vehicles as tow trucks continued to haul debris off of the interstate.

The NWS advises if you must drive in foggy conditions, keep the following safety tips in mind: