Pennsylvania

Watch: Pennsylvania Fireman Saves Family Dog From Burning Barn

From his helmet camera, the firefighter is seen ripping off a window with his hands, pulling out the glass and the frame until he could climb inside the barn

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The amazing rescue of a family dog was caught on a firefighter’s helmet camera this week.

Firefighter Ryan Balmer was responding to a fire in Warwick Township, Penn. last Saturday night.

A man told Balmer his dog was inside the barn and without hesitation, Balmer ran to the burning barn and called to the dog, Samba, from a window. The dog appeared to be too scared and backed away.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Johnson County 32 mins ago

Deputies Searching for 30-Year-Old Man in Connection to Johnson County Murder

That's when Balmer started ripping off the window with his hands, pulling out the glass and the frame until he could climb inside the barn.

Still unable to convince the dog to jump out the window, Balmer picked up the dog and lifted him through the window to safety.

Video shows the dog running through the snow to his very thankful family.

Samba is doing well.

This article tagged under:

Pennsylvaniacaught on camera
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us