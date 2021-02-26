US Intel Report Concludes Saudi Crown Prince ‘Approved' Khashoggi Killing

A newly declassified U.S. intelligence report released Friday concludes Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved an operation to kill or capture the U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018 inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

"We base this assessment on the Crown Prince's control of decisionmaking in the Kingdom, the direct involvement of a key adviser and members of Muhammad bin Salman's protective detail in the operation, and the Crown Prince's support for using violent measures to silence dissidents abroad, including Khashoggi," the report's executive summary states.

The intelligence assessment, based largely on work by the CIA, is not new — NBC News was among the organizations that confirmed it in 2018. But its public release marks a significant new chapter in the U.S.-Saudi relationship and a clear break by President Joe Biden with former President Donald Trump’s policy of equivocating about the Saudi state’s role in a brutal murder that was widely condemned by members of Congress, journalists and a United Nations investigator.

https://beta.documentcloud.org/documents/20492834-assessment-saudi-gov-role-in-jk-death-20210226

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Khashoggi, a U.S.-based journalist and critic of the Prince Salman’s authoritarian consolidation of power, was brutally killed and dismembered inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul Oct. 2, 2018.

Saudi officials have said Khashoggi’s killing was the work of rogue Saudi security and intelligence officials.

The prince said in 2019 he took “full responsibility” for the killing since it happened on his watch, but denied ordering it.

U.S. intelligence findings are coming out more than two years after Khashoggi walked hand-in-hand with his fiancee to the Saudi consulate in Turkey. He planned to pick up documents for their wedding.

The errand was recorded by surveillance cameras that tracked his route and those of his alleged killers in Istanbul in the hours leading up to his killing.

Inside the consulate, Khashoggi died at the hands of more than a dozen Saudi security and intelligence officials and others who had assembled ahead of his arrival.

A Turkish bug planted at the embassy reportedly captured the sound of a forensic saw, operated by a Saudi military colonel who was also a forensics expert, dismembering Khashoggi’s body within an hour of his entering the building. The whereabouts of his remains remain unknown.

Much of the damage from the killing of Khashoggi, a gregarious and well-regarded Saudi journalist with influential supporters in the United States and around the world, has already been absorbed by the U.S.-Saudi relationship.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for development.