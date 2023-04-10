Russia

US Determines That Wall Street Journal Reporter in Russia Is ‘Wrongfully Detained'

Evan Gershkovich is the first U.S. correspondent since the Cold War to be detained for alleged spying

By Matthew Lee

The Biden administration formally determined Monday that a Wall Street Journal arrested in Russia on espionage charges has been “wrongfully detained.”

The designation elevates the case of Evan Gershkovich in the U.S. government hierarchy and means that a dedicated State Department office will take the lead on securing his release.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the determination on Monday, saying he condemned the arrest and Russia’s repression of independent media.

“Today, Secretary Blinken made a determination that Evan Gershkovich is wrongfully detained by Russia,” the department said in a statement. “Journalism is not a crime. We condemn the Kremlin’s continued repression of independent voices in Russia, and its ongoing war against the truth.”

Russian authorities on Thursday arrested an American journalist from The Wall Street Journal on spying charges.

Russian authorities arrested Gershkovich, 31, in Yekaterinburg, Russia’s fourth-largest city, on March 29. He is the first U.S. correspondent since the Cold War to be detained for alleged spying.

The Federal Security Service specifically accused Gershkovich of trying to obtain classified information about a Russian arms factory. The Wall Street Journal has denied the accusations.

The State Department said the U.S. government will provide all appropriate support to Gershkovich and his family and again called for Russia to release him as well as another detained American citizen, Paul Whelan.

