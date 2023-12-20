Upper West Side townhouse from ‘Home Alone 2' is up for sale. It's nicer than you remember

The McCallister abode from the original "Home Alone" is seen as a dream house, but the Manhattan home featured in the sequel may actually be the real estate star of the franchise — and now you have a chance to own it.

The Upper West Side townhouse where MaCaulay Culkin's character Kevin McCallister beat up the "Sticky Bandits" in "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" is now up for sale, according to Zillow. The 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home on West 95th between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West dates back to 1900, the listing states, and looks quite a bit different than it was portrayed in the 1992 Christmas classic.

In the film, the house owned by Kevin's uncle is gutted and under heavy renovations. But today, the 4,776-square-foot home is completely updated with seemingly new furnishings, pictures on the Zillow listing show.

Now, all this does not come even remotely cheap. The listing price for the townhouse was $6.7 million, according to the Vandenberg real estate agency.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

And that does not come with any gun-rigged doors, gasoline-filled toilets or swinging paint cans inside.