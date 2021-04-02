Watch Live: US Capitol Complex on Lockdown, 2 Officers Hurt

The U.S. Capitol complex is on lockdown Friday afternoon after reports that someone rammed a vehicle into two officers, and at least one person was shot near the Capitol, officials said.

U.S. Capitol Police said they were responding to a vehicle access point for reports that someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers.

A suspect is in custody, police said. Both officers were injured. Both officers and the suspect have been transported to a hospital, police said.

A person was shot outside, a spokesperson for the Washington, D.C., Fire and EMS Department said. The condition of the shooting victim is not known at this time. It is not known whether or not the person was shot by police or is a police officer.

CRITICAL INCIDENT: USCP is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along Independence Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers. A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/4TXIdulJc6 — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 2, 2021

No entry or exit is permitted at the Capitol due to the external security threat, according to an email from U.S. Capitol Police.

Those outside were told to "seek cover." Those inside may move around within the buildings and underground between buildings, the email said.

BREAKING: Security incident involves a car trying to crash a barricade at the U.S. Capitol, @PeteWilliamsNBC reports on @MSNBC. — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 2, 2021

