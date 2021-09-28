Trump Loses Case Against Omarosa, Who Wrote Tell-All White House Book

A New York arbitrator said former President Donald Trump's non-disclosure agreement against his ex-White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman is "unenforceable" in a ruling handed down on Monday.
Arbitrator T. Andrew Brown said in the ruling that the terms of Trump’s non-disclosure agreement were "highly problematic" because it did not adhere to typical legal standards, describing it as “vague, indefinite, and therefore void and unenforceable."
“The Agreement effectively imposes on [Manigault Newman] an obligation to never say anything remotely critical of Mr. Trump, his family or his or his family members’ businesses for the rest of her life," Brown said in the ruling.
U.S. & World
For more on this story, go to NBC News.