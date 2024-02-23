cancer

A 26-year-old with terminal cancer had ‘meet Gordon Ramsay' on her bucket list. They just had dinner together 

Madison Baloy has been sharing her bucket list journey with her over 300,000 TikTok followers.

By Becca Wood | TODAY

Gordon Ramsey
Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Gordon Ramsay just helped check off a box on a cancer patient's bucket list.

After being diagnosed with stage four terminal cancer at the beginning of 2023, Madison Baloy posted a video to TikTok on Jan. 19 about all the things she wanted to see and do.

"This is my bucket list, I am in a hurry to finish it," she said in the video.

Among hiking the Appalachian Trail and dancing in a DJ booth at a music festival, the 26-year-old said she wanted to meet Ramsay as one of her 18 goals.

Less than a month later and with the help of the internet, the “Hell’s Kitchen” chef made it happen.

I hope you had the best time @madison in Miami ! It was such an honour for you to be my VVIP last night at #LuckyCat ! Thx to everyone on TikTok too for helping making sure these dreams come true Gx

In a video responding to the initial post, Ramsay shared that he would love to meet Baloy, but “not just any 'hello, goodbye'" interaction.

“First of all, I’d like to fly you down to Miami, have dinner with you and your friends in Hell’s Kitchen and then the following night, Friday night, you’ll be our special guest at the opening of our new restaurant, Lucky Cat in South Beach,” Ramsay said in a voiceover set to clips of the two meeting and dancing.

He captioned the video, “I hope you had the best time @madison in Miami ! It was such an honour for you to be my VVIP last night at #LuckyCat ! Thx to everyone on TikTok too for helping making sure these dreams come true.”

In the comments, Baloy called the evening the “most special night of my life,” thanking Ramsay and his family.

On her own TikTok account, Baloy shared her own video dancing and laughing with Ramsay in the kitchen, writing that the trip was the “biggest honor and coolest night of my entire life.”

“Thank you for teaching me to dance, it’s the first time ever in a kitchen,” Ramsay commented with a red heart emoji.

On Instagram, Baloy shared shots of her posing with Ramsay and eating at the new Lucky Cat restaurant.

“The best night of my life! @gordongram thank you endlessly for giving me the biggest yes, Chef,” she captioned the post with a white heart emoji. 

