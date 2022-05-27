Texas Official on Delay to Confront Shooter: ‘Obviously It Was the Wrong Decision'

Officials in Texas offered a more detailed timeline of events about the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, amid mounting public anger and scrutiny over law enforcement's response to Tuesday's rampage.

At a news conference Thursday, Steven McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said that the door the suspect is believed to have entered was left propped open by a teacher minutes before the gunman crashed the truck outside Robb Elementary School.

McCraw said two local officers first entered the school at 11:35 a.m., two minutes after the gunman, who had barricaded himself inside classroom. He said by 12:03 p.m. there were 19 officers in the hallway, but they did not breach the class door and confront the gunman until 12:50 p.m., when a janitor provided keys.

The on-site commander believed it was a "barricade subject situation," rather than an active shooter one and that the children were not at risk.

“Obviously, based on the information we have, there were children in that classroom that were still at risk,” McCraw said. “From the benefit of hind sight where I’m sitting now, of course it was not the right decision. It was the wrong decision. Period.”

He said the gunman shot more than 100 rounds.

McCraw said children repeatedly called 911 from inside the school, becoming emotional as he detailed calls from a girl who was inside one of the classrooms where the gunman opened fire during the siege.

“Please send the police now,” she told the dispatcher, according to a transcript read by McCraw.

