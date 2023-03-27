Nashville

At Least Three Children Dead in Shooting at Nashville School

The shooter was killed, according to police.

At least three children were killed in a shooting at a Nashville school Monday morning and the shooter was killed, according to police.

The Nashville Fire Department said the incident happened at Covenant School located at 33 Burton Hills Boulevard.

A spokesman for Vanderbilt University Medical Center confirmed that three pediatric patients were taken to their facility, all having suffered gunshot wounds.

All three were pronounced dead after arrival, according to hospital spokesman John Howser.

Covenant School is a private Christian school with pre-school through sixth-grade students.

U.S. & World

Spain

Pray for Rain in Spain: Farmers Hold Unique Mass Amid Drought

Lawsuits

Prince Harry and Elton John Make Surprise Court Appearance in London Court for Privacy Lawsuit Against Tabloid

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

The incident happened at Covenant School on Monday morning.

This article tagged under:

Nashville
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us