At Least Three Children Dead in Shooting at Nashville School

At least three children were killed in a shooting at a Nashville school Monday morning and the shooter was killed, according to police.
The Nashville Fire Department said the incident happened at Covenant School located at 33 Burton Hills Boulevard.
A spokesman for Vanderbilt University Medical Center confirmed that three pediatric patients were taken to their facility, all having suffered gunshot wounds.
All three were pronounced dead after arrival, according to hospital spokesman John Howser.
Covenant School is a private Christian school with pre-school through sixth-grade students.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.