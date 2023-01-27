School Bus Crashes Into NJ House, Shifting Entire Foundation

A full-size school bus somehow crashed into a house in New Jersey early Friday, slamming into it so hard that it shifted the foundation and compromised the entire structure, authorities say.

Witnesses say the driver was led from the scene in handcuffs. Few other details were immediately available regarding the 9 a.m. accident in West Caldwell, near Terrace Place and Passaic Avenue. No kids were aboard the bus.

Cops said the driver let off students at Essex County Vocational School 3 miles away just prior to the accident.

The driver had minor injuries but refused medical attention at the scene, officials said. Witnesses said he was led away in handcuffs. It's not clear what, if any, charges he may face.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

No one was in the house at the time, but the crash shifted its foundation and compromised its structural integrity, West Caldwell police said.

It wasn't clear if kids were on the bus or anyone was in the West Caldwell home at the time.

Chopper 4 showed a heavy emergency response at the scene, with firefighters standing outside on the lawn as the bus sat wedged halfway inside the single-floor home, its emergency exit door hanging open in the back.

The bus was pulled from the home later in the morning, revealing a completely crumpled front engine and shattered windshield.

The crash also impacted the basement.

Traffic delays were expected in the area as authorities investigated. Additional details are expected later Friday.