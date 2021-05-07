TripAdvisor

Tripadvisor Removes Insensitive Review of Auschwitz Museum

After the initial review found the offensive post met its submission guidelines, the museum tweeted publicly at TripAdvisor asking for the post to be removed

Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Travel website Tripadvisor has removed an insensitive review of the Auschwitz Museum after initially saying it complied with its submission guidelines.

The museum at the site of the Nazi concentration camp in Poland on Thursday tweeted that it had asked the Massachusetts-based travel website to take down a review in which the writer said they went to Auschwitz to “test the chamber” and called the site “fun for the family."

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

More than 1 million people, most of them Jews, were killed by the Nazis at Auschwitz during World War II.

U.S. & World

Congress 3 hours ago

Biden Administration Allocates $21.6B in Rental Assistance

ghost guns 2 hours ago

Justice Dept. Rule Would Aim to Crack Down on ‘Ghost Guns'

According to the company, “it complies with their submission guidelines," the tweet said.

Tripadvisor later reversed course, removing the review and banning the user who wrote it.

The museum then thanked Tripadvisor.

In a statement, the company said it does not tolerate discrimination and regularly blocks or removes millions of reviews that violate its guidelines.

“In this case, our initial screening failed to identify this review as promoting intolerance. Through our escalation process, this review was removed. We always aim to get it right the first time and we apologize to the Auschwitz Memorial and Museum and the Jewish community at-large for this initial miss," the statement said.

___

This story has been changed to correct the style on the company's name to Tripadvisor, instead of TripAdvisor.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

TripAdvisor
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us