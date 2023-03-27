Reporter Covering Nashville School Attack Reveals She Survived a School Shooting

A reporter covering Monday’s Nashville school shooting is herself the survivor of a school shooting, she said on air.

The reporter, Joylyn Bukovac, of WSMV4 Nashville, recalled hiding from a gunman while she was in middle school.

“It’s just flooding back,” she said. “Flashbacks for me."

Bukovac said that she was in the eighth grade, in the hallway with her classmates when a gunman opened fire, shooting and killing a student.

“And just after hearing the gunshots, I just knew to run and hide,” she said.

“I hid underneath the risers in my choir class and those minutes and hours of waiting to be released by police officers, it just felt like a lifetime,” she said. “And I knew my phone was taken, it was turned off so that no one could find me.”

Bukovac said that she lost track of where the gunman was.

The shooting Monday at The Covenant School in Nashville left at least six dead, three children and three adults, plus the shooter, whom police said was a woman. She was armed with two assault-style rifles and a handgun, police said.

Bukovac, who did not say where she attended school, said she knew that her family was trying to reach her. She remembered her mother’s overwhelming emotions when they were reunited.

“And so I know exactly what some of these kids are going through today,” she said.