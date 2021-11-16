Some batches of Country Time Lemonade and Kool-Aid Tropical Punch drink mixes were recalled this week due to small pieces of metal and glass that might be in the powdered products.

Here's what to know about the recalled products.

Country Time Lemonade and Kool-Aid Tropical Punch powdered beverages in 19 oz, 82 oz and on-the-go-sticks are voluntarily being recalled, KraftHeinz said in a statement.

The recalled products include Best When Used By dates between June 13, 2023, and Oct. 3, 2023.

But not all products in that date range are part of the recall, so the company urged consumers to contact Consumer Relations at 855-713-9237 to determine whether the UPC code on their item is part of the recall.

The products may have been contaminated with extremely small pieces of metal and glass during production.

KraftHeinz said the pieces are unlikely to cause injury or illness, but added that consumers should not ingest the product. There have been no complaints from consumers or illnesses related to the recall, the company said.

Costco issued a warning to customers this week about the recall. The drink mix was sold in some of its business centers and warehouses.