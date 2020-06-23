Powerful Earthquake Shakes Southern, Central Mexico

A powerful earthquake centered near the resort of Huatulco in southern Mexico swayed buildings Tuesday in Mexico City and sent thousands into the streets.

Seismic alarms sounded midmorning with enough warning for residents to exit buildings. Power was knocked out to some areas, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Helicopters flew over downtown Mexico City and police patrols sounded their sirens. Videos shared on social media showed telephone poles swaying in the city.

The U.S. Geologic Survey said the magnitude 7.4 quake hit at 10:29 a.m. (11:29 a.m. Eastern) along Mexico's southern Pacific coast at a depth of 16 miles (26 km). The epicenter was 7 miles (12 km) south-southwest of Santa Maria Zapotitlan. The magnitude was downgraded from an initial reading of 7.7.

The quake was felt in Guatemala and throughout south and central Mexico.

Check back for more on this developing story. Follow Spanish-language coverage from our sister network Telemundo here.