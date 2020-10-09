Breonna Taylor

Police Gathered Negative Info on Breonna Taylor's Boyfriend After Shooting

Louisville police pursued information about Breonna Taylor's boyfriend while also investigating its own officers for shooting and killing her, documents show

Newly released documents from the internal investigation by Louisville, Kentucky, police of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor show that even after protests erupted nationwide and the case had been turned over to a special prosecutor, the police department was actively gathering negative information about Taylor's boyfriend, NBC News reports.

The Louisville Metro Police Department was pursuing the information about the man, Kenneth Walker, while it was also investigating its own officers for shooting and killing Taylor.

The documents, part of thousands of pages and hundreds of hours of audio and video released to the public Wednesday, also show that an officer involved in the raid continued to search for a justification for it after Taylor's death.

One of the newly released documents, an investigative memo dated July 2, details how an investigator from the Public Integrity Unit, often dubbed the department's internal affairs team, began examining pictures and text messages from Walker's phone in late May – two months after Taylor's death.

Breonna TaylorKentuckyLouisville
